Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 6

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 4 & 5 Results

Spoiler Group 4: 55.56% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) White Acropolis (Snowy Peak) 51.85% Chrono Trigger (DS) Singing Mountain 51.85% Pokemon Diamond / Pearl Champion Cynthia’s Theme 48.15% Trails in the Sky SC The Fate of the Fairies 48.15% We Love Katamari Disco x Prince 44.44% Super Stardust HD Taranis 44.44% Granado Espada Violin of the Death 44.44% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Kakariko is Saved 40.74% Super Mario Galaxy Final Bowser Battle 40.74% Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume Blameless Thoughts 37.04% La-Mulana Sabbat 33.33% Xanadu Next Clover Ruins 33.33% Trails in the Sky SC Heartless Surprise Attack 29.63% Dear Esther The Cave 29.63% Jade Empire Main Theme 25.93% Kingdom Hearts II Roxas 25.93% Lost Odyssey Fire Above the Battle 22.22% Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow Into the Dark Night 22.22% Mega Man ZX Advent En-trance Code 22.22% Higurashi When They Cry 2 Fabricated Dream 22.22% Dissidia: Final Fantasy Cosmos (Your Favorite Enemies) 18.52% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Howling Fjord 14.81% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Eternal Glory 14.81% Lost Odyssey Eclipse of Time (Vocal Version) A popular group, with 10 songs scoring above 40%! The group champion is from Sonic ’06, an infamous game that nevertheless proves the rule that there are no bad Sonic OSTs. Chrono Trigger also sneaks in here, with a song for an area cut from the 1995 original. It wouldn’t be Chrono Trigger without some time travel shenanigans now would it? Group 5: 69.57% Wild Arms 4 Nightless City Guara Bobelo 69.57% Final Fantasy XII Nalbina Fortress Underground Prison 60.87% Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War Near the Border 56.52% Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII Calm Before the Storm 56.52% Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness Temporal Tower 52.17% Elebits Failed Mission Results 52.17% Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume Delusional Extremities 47.83% Sonic Rush Vela-Nova 43.48% Animal Crossing: Wild World New Year’s Day 43.48% The Lord of the Rings Online Home From the Hunt 43.48% Mother 3 16 Melodies 43.48% The World Ends With You Shibuya 34.78% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Looking Up at the Sky (Ending Version) 34.78% Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts LOGBOX 720: Access Granted 34.78% Sonic Unleashed Opening 30.43% Marc Ecko’s Getting Up Welcome to New Radius 30.43% Granado Espada Pray for Soul 30.43% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Dalaran 30.43% Yakuza Kenzan! Brand-New Japanesque 30.43% Dead Space The Necromorphs Attack 26.09% Shadow of the Colossus Idol Collapse 21.74% Dead Space Entering Zero G 21.74% Genji: Dawn of the Samurai Konjikido (Male Voice) 13.04% Ys Origin So Much for Today Jeez, and I was impressed with 10 over 40%; this group has 12! For context, if we assume playoff songs are evenly distributed we’d expect the top 6 or 7 from each group to advance. So unless we’ve got some weaker groups on the horizon we might need to update our prior re:~40% as the threshold. Math aside, we’ve got some new #1 songs, with our top 2 songs from this group tying for the highest ranking so far. Wild Arms 4’s song is a really weird jazz-adjacent title, with a lot of disparate parts coming together beautifully. And Final Fantasy XII gets on the board with a subdued but powerful theme. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 6 will be active until Tuesday January 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 6 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 6 is open until Tuesday January 19th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...