Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 6

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 4 & 5 Results

Group 4:

55.56% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) White Acropolis (Snowy Peak)
51.85% Chrono Trigger (DS) Singing Mountain
51.85% Pokemon Diamond / Pearl Champion Cynthia’s Theme
48.15% Trails in the Sky SC The Fate of the Fairies
48.15% We Love Katamari Disco x Prince
44.44% Super Stardust HD Taranis
44.44% Granado Espada Violin of the Death
44.44% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Kakariko is Saved
40.74% Super Mario Galaxy Final Bowser Battle
40.74% Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume Blameless Thoughts
37.04% La-Mulana Sabbat
33.33% Xanadu Next Clover Ruins
33.33% Trails in the Sky SC Heartless Surprise Attack
29.63% Dear Esther The Cave
29.63% Jade Empire Main Theme
25.93% Kingdom Hearts II Roxas
25.93% Lost Odyssey Fire Above the Battle
22.22% Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow Into the Dark Night
22.22% Mega Man ZX Advent En-trance Code
22.22% Higurashi When They Cry 2 Fabricated Dream
22.22% Dissidia: Final Fantasy Cosmos (Your Favorite Enemies)
18.52% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Howling Fjord
14.81% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Eternal Glory
14.81% Lost Odyssey Eclipse of Time (Vocal Version)

A popular group, with 10 songs scoring above 40%! The group champion is from Sonic ’06, an infamous game that nevertheless proves the rule that there are no bad Sonic OSTs.1 Chrono Trigger also sneaks in here, with a song for an area cut from the 1995 original. It wouldn’t be Chrono Trigger without some time travel shenanigans now would it?

Group 5:

69.57% Wild Arms 4 Nightless City Guara Bobelo
69.57% Final Fantasy XII Nalbina Fortress Underground Prison
60.87% Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War Near the Border
56.52% Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII Calm Before the Storm
56.52% Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time & Darkness Temporal Tower
52.17% Elebits Failed Mission Results
52.17% Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume Delusional Extremities
47.83% Sonic Rush Vela-Nova
43.48% Animal Crossing: Wild World New Year’s Day
43.48% The Lord of the Rings Online Home From the Hunt
43.48% Mother 3 16 Melodies
43.48% The World Ends With You Shibuya
34.78% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Looking Up at the Sky (Ending Version)
34.78% Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts LOGBOX 720: Access Granted
34.78% Sonic Unleashed Opening
30.43% Marc Ecko’s Getting Up Welcome to New Radius
30.43% Granado Espada Pray for Soul
30.43% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Dalaran
30.43% Yakuza Kenzan! Brand-New Japanesque
30.43% Dead Space The Necromorphs Attack
26.09% Shadow of the Colossus Idol Collapse
21.74% Dead Space Entering Zero G
21.74% Genji: Dawn of the Samurai Konjikido (Male Voice)
13.04% Ys Origin So Much for Today

Jeez, and I was impressed with 10 over 40%; this group has 12! For context, if we assume playoff songs are evenly distributed we’d expect the top 6 or 7 from each group to advance. So unless we’ve got some weaker groups on the horizon we might need to update our prior re:~40% as the threshold.

Math aside, we’ve got some new #1 songs, with our top 2 songs from this group tying for the highest ranking so far. Wild Arms 4’s song is a really weird jazz-adjacent title, with a lot of disparate parts coming together beautifully. And Final Fantasy XII gets on the board with a subdued but powerful theme.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 6 will be active until Tuesday January 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 6 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 6 is open until Tuesday January 19th at 10:00PM Pacific