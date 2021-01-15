Job Rants Thread – 1/15/2021 – Working From Home XLIV: Checking In II: E-checktric Booglaloo

Hey, all; Healthy Friday, (and sorry about the title) –

Not a lot to say, this week. In all honesty; I didn’t get nearly as much as I should have or would have liked to. Just in one of those recurrent spots where it just feels like one is swimming through mud when it comes to their position. You know, the kind of thing when your boss asks you to get something done, and your knee-jerk response is basically: “Yeah, it’ll get done; don’t panic.” Not a great look, I know; but sometimes, you’re just there, eh? Ah, well; I’ve got all of today to make up for it; anyone want to take an over/under on whether or not I will?

But enough about me. How are you all doing? It’s been a rough few weeks out there in the real world, and I hope that some of you are at the very least able to work through it. For the rest of us, here’s the spot to blow off some steam.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Having more time doesn’t mean more time to waste. Don’t be that person.

