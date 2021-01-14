This Weekly Music Thread Kills Fascists

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: In light of last week’s attempt by domestic terrorists to overthrow the elected government of the United States of America, what have you been listening to? Have you been playing songs or albums that feel significant or somehow related to these unfortunately “interesting times” in which we are living? Or have you been using music as a way to take your mind off things and relax after a steady stream of shocking (but not exactly surprising) news?

For me, I’ve found that just hitting “shuffle” has been a good way to relax after taking in all the news of the day, though I’ve also sought out some songs that, for all the worst reasons, feel more relevant than ever in 2021.

Wonder if there’s room for another name in that song…

Here we go again, in 2021. This song ought to be in a museum by now.

Some of those that work forces are the same that burn crosses (and take selfies with domestic terrorists).

ETA: Alternately, feel free to post yr post-impeachment party music!

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

