The Black Pumas Day Thread

Good morning! Today is my first Day Thread of 2021. My New Year’s Goal is to try to change up the subject matter of the topics featured in my OTs. Going to try to hit up everyone’s likes and interests.

My last day at home visiting family was Saturday January 2nd. Before I hit the road, I was packing up my clothes and other goodies to take with me. It was up early, so I put on CBS Saturday Morning. The Black Pumas were featured playing their new singles “Confines” and “Know You Better.” The band was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys in 2020. The Black Pumas are nominated for three Grammys in 2021.

Have a great Thursday and enjoy some of the Black Pumas music at some point today.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...