Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jan. 11 – hosting debut of Ken Jennings

Here are today’s contestants:

Julia, a lawyer, suggests her profession sings about as well as it acts;

Tanay, a business operations associate, gave a thesis as an anniversary present; and

Jim, an assistant professor of English education, had problems with an out-of-date map. Jim is a one-day champ with winnings of $24,401.

Tanay missed DD1 and dropped to $0, but he dominated in DJ, scoring on both DDs and building a runaway at $26,800 vs. $8,400 for Jim and $6,000 for Julia.

DD1 – $800 – NONFICTION – Oliver Sacks wrote about patients who recovered from a sleeping sickness in this book that became a Robert De Niro movie (Tanay was leading and lost $4,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,200 – MOVIES BASED ON SHORT STORIES – Ward Greene’s “Happy Dan, the Whistling Dog” became this 1955 animated Disney film (Tanay won $2,200 on a true DD to tie Julia for the lead.)

DD3 – $1,200 – OVER THE HILL – This river is just over the Palatine Hill from the Colosseum (Tanay won $4,400 from his score of $19,600 vs. $9,200 for Jim.)

FJ – 1960s SONGS – The name of this title song from a 1964 movie can be translated from Spanish as “Long Live the Meadows”

Tanay and Jim were correct on FJ, with Tanay standing pat at $26,800.

Triple Stumper of the day: in BEEFY “T”s, no one knew chateaubriand uses steak from an area beneath the ribs, tenderloin.

Jeopardy!’s greatest hits: There were several today, including the author of “Silent Spring” (Rachel Carson) and the artists behind “Nighthawks” (Edward Hopper) and “American Gothic” (Grant Wood). These three items and their creators have been the subject of at least 80 clues over the years.

Ken’s Corner: Jennings paid tribute to Alex at the top of the show and ended the episode with “Thank you, Alex”. Ken also managed to get in a saucy comment during the interview portion, suggestng hydrolics “can come in handy on an anniversary”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Awakenings”? DD2 – What is “Lady and the Tramp”? DD3 – What is the Tiber? FJ – What is “Viva Las Vegas”?

