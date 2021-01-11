Music

Albums By The Year: 1980

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

1980 is upon us. That means, next week we get to post our favorite albums from the entire decade, before moving on to the 70s. Are you ready? Let’s get started:

1980

The Clash – Sandinista!

The Fall – Grotesque (After The Gramme)

Joy Division – Closer

Wipers – Is This Real?

The Cure – Seventeen Seconds

ABBA – Super Trouper

Talking Heads – Remain In Light

Dead Kennedys – Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables

AC/DC – Back In Black

Diana Ross – Diana

U2 – Boy

John Lennon & Yoko Ono – Double Fantasy

Ozzy Osbourne – Blizzard Of Ozz

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Uprising

Echo & The Bunnymen – Crocodiles

The Police – Zenyatta Mondatta

Stevie Wonder – Hotter Than July

The Birthday Party – The Birthday Party

