Albums By The Year: 1980

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
1980 is upon us. That means, next week we get to post our favorite albums from the entire decade, before moving on to the 70s. Are you ready? Let’s get started:
The Clash – Sandinista!
The Fall – Grotesque (After The Gramme)
Joy Division – Closer
Wipers – Is This Real?
The Cure – Seventeen Seconds
ABBA – Super Trouper
Talking Heads – Remain In Light
Dead Kennedys – Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables
AC/DC – Back In Black
Diana Ross – Diana
U2 – Boy
John Lennon & Yoko Ono – Double Fantasy
Ozzy Osbourne – Blizzard Of Ozz
Bob Marley & The Wailers – Uprising
Echo & The Bunnymen – Crocodiles
The Police – Zenyatta Mondatta
Stevie Wonder – Hotter Than July
The Birthday Party – The Birthday Party