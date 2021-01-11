Albums By The Year: 1980

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

1980 is upon us. That means, next week we get to post our favorite albums from the entire decade, before moving on to the 70s. Are you ready? Let’s get started:

1980 The Clash – Sandinista! The Fall – Grotesque (After The Gramme) Joy Division – Closer Wipers – Is This Real? The Cure – Seventeen Seconds ABBA – Super Trouper Talking Heads – Remain In Light Dead Kennedys – Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables AC/DC – Back In Black Diana Ross – Diana U2 – Boy John Lennon & Yoko Ono – Double Fantasy Ozzy Osbourne – Blizzard Of Ozz Bob Marley & The Wailers – Uprising Echo & The Bunnymen – Crocodiles The Police – Zenyatta Mondatta Stevie Wonder – Hotter Than July The Birthday Party – The Birthday Party [collapse]

