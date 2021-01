Post here for all your NFL gripes, smarm, gee golly wows, and cindy pekorny what-have-yous.

(Ok I either need less coffee or more… probably more)

New wordpress is dumb stupid poopy butt. Here are my picks:

Buffalo over Indanpolis (I don’t care to spell their stupid city right. Go Jags.)

TB over Washington

LA over Seattle

Tennessee over Baltimore

NO over Chicago

Steelers over Browns

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...