Jonathan Kimble “J.K.” Simmons was born on January 9, 1955. He is a very versatile actor, known for playing J. Jonah Jameson in the Toby Maguire Spider-Man film series, the instructor in Whiplash, and the voice of the Yellow M & M, among many other roles. As a long-time Gravity Falls fan, I will always think of him as Stanford “Ford” Pines.

“Being a hero means fighting back even when it seems impossible.”

Discuss your favorite J.K. Simmons role in the comments, if you so desire.

