The Bull Nakano Day Thread (January 8, 2021)

Today is the birthday of legendary and iconic Japanese wrestler – and professional golfer! – Keiko Aoki, a.k.a Bull Nakano. She performed all over the world including in the WWF in 1986 alongside Dump Matsumoto as The Devils of Japan, but was best known in America for her feud with Alundra Blayze in the mid Nineties.

“Even back then, Nakano was already carving out her persona as a black-hearted villain with a captivating appearance that was equal parts Tokyo scream queen and Bowery punk rocker. Shaving the sides of her long hair before Skrillex was even born, Bull rocked leather vests and fright makeup to draw the attention of the crowd, but she was much more than just a ‘Mortal Kombat’ cosplayer.” — from WWE.com

Have a superb day, Avocadians! Be all you can be.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...