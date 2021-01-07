Werewolves 141: The Wonderful Werewolf of Oz! Chapter One

A gentle breeze nudges you towards and then onto the glimmering yellow brick road. The sky is blue, and your spirits are high as you begin your journey. You pass small cottages of every color imaginable, and friendly folk working in their yards, or passing the time on their porches, wave to you with smiles and encouraging hellos.
Conversations begin popping up here and there among your traveling comrades as you attempt to get to know each other.
“Hello and who might you be?”
“Do you know how we got here?”
“Where is here, anyway?”
Presently your journey falls into a pleasant rhythm of introductions and salutations as you spend your time amiably ambling down this uncertain road. You look forward to what lies ahead with eagerness and inquisitiveness. And maybe, just maybe, a small smidgen of dread.
Roles
Cowardly Lion
Dorothy
Flying Monkeys
Glinda the Good Witch
Horse of a Different Color
Lollipop Guild
Scarecrow
Tinman
Toto
Wicked Witch of the West
The Wizard of Oz
Factions
At the start of the game there will be:
19 Town
3 Wolves
1 SK
Non-Role Related Item
Ruby Slippers: Each Night these will be given to a player RNG’d from all players, and they will effectively act as a Medic and save that Player from a Night Kill. If certain conditions are met then they will no longer be RNG’d but instead stay with one player, and that player will become a Medic permanently.
This is a pretty standard Werewolf set up with a couple of extras thrown in.
Rules and Stuff
-Players’ Roles/Powers will be revealed upon death.
-No direct quotes from your QT without Mod approval.
-Attack arguments not players.
-Minimum three comments per Day, please.
-Do not edit your comments without Mod approval.
-Ties in the Vote Thread will result in RNG between the tied Players.
-Read the header each new Day to keep yourself informed of any changes.
-Be nice to each other and have fun.
jake and I are thrilled to go on this new adventure with all of you <3!
Players
1) Louie
2) Goat
3) dice
4) Mac
5) Beezelbot
6) Ham
7) Hayes
8) Jude
9) Josephus
10) Lamb
11) Indy
12) April
14) dw
15) Lindsay
16) Video
17) Narrowstrife
13) Shini
18) sic
19) Wasp
20) Ralph
21) Tiff
22) Marlowe
23) Side
Backups
1) moonster
2)
3)
TWILIGHT WILL BE ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 8th AT 12pm PST