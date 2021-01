We’ve reached the end of Discovery’s third season. In my opinion, it’s been the best one yet. It’s been a treat to watch this far future get mapped out over these 13 episodes – Star Trek boldly going where it’s never gone before.

Like any good cliffhanger, last week’s episode threatened DOOM for some of the crew. This week we’ll find out who is, in fact, DOOMed, and who is not. And then we can talk about it a bunch. Enjoy the finale!

