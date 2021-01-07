Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: It’s the New Year! What kind of viewing resolutions are you putting into effect?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JANUARY 7TH, 2021:

Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Series Premiere (ABC)

Coyote Series Premiere (CBS All-Access)

Dateline NBC (NBC)

Go-Big Show Series Premiere (TBS)

Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta Season Four Premiere (WEtv)

Hell’s Kitchen Season Premiere (Fox)

Law & Order SVU (NBC)

Mr. Mayor Series Premiere (NBC)

Pieces Of A Woman (Netflix)

The Chase Series Premiere (ABC)

The Hustler Series Premiere (ABC)

The Real Black Chyna Series Premiere (WEtv)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8TH, 2021:

Charming (Netflix)

Cobra Kai Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Dickinson Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

Herself (Amazon)

Lupin Series Premiere (Netflix)

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (Netflix)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season Premiere (The CW)

Pretend It’s A City (Netflix)

Self-Made Mansions Series Premiere (HGTV)

Stuck Apart (Netflix)

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 (Netflix)

The World’s Toughest Prisons Season Five Premiere (Netflix)

The Wrong Fiance (LMN)

Whose Line Is It Anyway Season Premiere (The CW)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 9TH, 2021:

A Discovery Of Witches Season Premiere (Shudder/Sundance Now)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 10TH, 2021:

All Creatures Great And Small Series Premiere (PBS)

American Gods Season Premiere (Starz)

Critics Choice Super Awards (The CW)

MONDAY, JANUARY 11TH, 2021:

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (Netflix)Finding Joy Season Two Premiere (Acorn TV)Independent Lens: A Day In The Life Of America (PBS)

The Good Doctor Spring Premiere (ABC)

Ty Breaker Series Premiere (HGTV)

Weakest Link Spring Premiere (NBC)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12TH, 2021:

The Fall Of The Male Empire (MHz Choice)

The Prodigal Son Season Premiere (Fox)

The Resident Season Premiere (Fox)

Trickster Series Premiere (The CW)

Two Sentence Horror Stories Season Premiere (The CW)

Wolfsland Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13TH, 2021:

American Housewife Spring Premiere (ABC)

Call Your Mother Series Premiere (ABC)

Nature: The Alps (PBS)

Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer (Netflix)

The Connors Spring Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs Spring Premiere (ABC)

Married At First Sight Season Premiere (Lifetime)

