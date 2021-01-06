Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: turn a fresh page, hello to 2021. Now that we’re in our bright shiny new year, what are looking forward to? Any goals for this year?

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

1/13: mash-ups and mixed elements

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

