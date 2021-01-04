Albums By The Year: 1981

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

i wasn’t born in 1981. In fact, from here on out i wasn’t born in any of these years. So my lists will be lacking much of that personal connection they used to have. However, i still love a lot of music coming up and i’m counting on you older folks to carry the rest of us through. List on!

1981 Mission Of Burma – Signals, Calls, And Marches Wipers – Youth Of America Black Flag – Damaged ABBA – The Visitors U2 – October Foetus – Deaf Stevie Nicks – Bella Donna New Order – Movement Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Hard Promises Chrome – Blood On The Moon The Birthday Party – Prayers On Fire Rick James – Street Songs The Cure – Faith Public Image Ltd. – The Flowers Of Romance The Fall – Slates Van Halen – Fair Warning The Replacements – Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash Prince – Controversy Black Sabbath – Mob Rules Ozzy Osbourne – Blizzard Of Ozz Peter Tosh – Wanted Dread And Alive Fela – Coffin For Head Of State Crass – Penis Envy The Police – Ghost In The Machine The Vapors – Magnets [collapse]

