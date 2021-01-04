Music

Albums By The Year: 1981

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

i wasn’t born in 1981. In fact, from here on out i wasn’t born in any of these years. So my lists will be lacking much of that personal connection they used to have. However, i still love a lot of music coming up and i’m counting on you older folks to carry the rest of us through. List on!

1981

Mission Of Burma – Signals, Calls, And Marches

Wipers – Youth Of America

Black Flag – Damaged

ABBA – The Visitors

U2 – October

Foetus – Deaf

Stevie Nicks – Bella Donna

New Order – Movement

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Hard Promises

Chrome – Blood On The Moon

The Birthday Party – Prayers On Fire

Rick James – Street Songs

The Cure – Faith

Public Image Ltd. – The Flowers Of Romance

The Fall – Slates

Van Halen – Fair Warning

The Replacements – Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash

Prince – Controversy

Black Sabbath – Mob Rules

Ozzy Osbourne – Blizzard Of Ozz

Peter Tosh – Wanted Dread And Alive

Fela – Coffin For Head Of State

Crass – Penis Envy

The Police – Ghost In The Machine

The Vapors – Magnets

