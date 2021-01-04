Albums By The Year: 1981

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
i wasn’t born in 1981. In fact, from here on out i wasn’t born in any of these years. So my lists will be lacking much of that personal connection they used to have. However, i still love a lot of music coming up and i’m counting on you older folks to carry the rest of us through. List on!
Mission Of Burma – Signals, Calls, And Marches
Wipers – Youth Of America
Black Flag – Damaged
ABBA – The Visitors
U2 – October
Foetus – Deaf
Stevie Nicks – Bella Donna
New Order – Movement
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Hard Promises
Chrome – Blood On The Moon
The Birthday Party – Prayers On Fire
Rick James – Street Songs
The Cure – Faith
Public Image Ltd. – The Flowers Of Romance
The Fall – Slates
Van Halen – Fair Warning
The Replacements – Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash
Prince – Controversy
Black Sabbath – Mob Rules
Ozzy Osbourne – Blizzard Of Ozz
Peter Tosh – Wanted Dread And Alive
Fela – Coffin For Head Of State
Crass – Penis Envy
The Police – Ghost In The Machine
The Vapors – Magnets