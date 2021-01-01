The FIRST Weekly Shuffle Thread of the New Year!

RIP MF DOOM

Hello everybody, and welcome to a special edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, coming to you on the first day of 2021! In honor of New Years Day, our special word of the day is FIRST!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word First in the title of them! But if your first look at your shuffle found no First songs, don’t panic! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week. Happy shuffling, and happy New Year!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

