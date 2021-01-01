The 2021 Politics Thread (or just Friday)

Happy New Year Politicadoes! Let’s try to fit all the 2021 political news into this one thread. Think of the time savings. There aren’t even any big elections this year, just VA and NJ gov and NYC Mayor (NY Yangkees!)

Of course, if you don’t all like my idea, feel free to create more politics threads every day. Whatever. At least it keeps Art Cop off the streets.

2021 Resolutions:

Be Kind

Rewind

Do not engage in Hog Poggle

Do not post Ben Garrison

Do not threaten to harm real people.

Read the Comic Strip Club, it’s good for you

RoRo resolves to quit smoking

Happy New Year!

