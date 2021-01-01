RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13: Episode 1 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to the season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13!

Tonight, thirteen new queens enter the workroom, in the first step in the journey to becoming America’s Next Drag Superstar. However, the queens must immediately go head-to-head on the mainstage to defend their place in the competition, with six lip syncs for their lives.

Who will stay, and who will get the “pork chop”? Let’s find out!

Don’t forget to tune in to Untucked afterwards.

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...