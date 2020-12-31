Jimmy: The Results

I was going to finish this by Christmas. But at least I got it done before 2021. Better late than never?

We had a tight race for the past several days with our leading candidates. It was tied several times, and I advertised in the day and night threads, and even the Tolerable Discussions thread to get this tie over with.

But now it’s been over 24 hours since the last vote, and we have some results!

In 4th place, with 12 votes, is…..

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

TMWSLV blew away Broken Arrow, The Glenn Miller Story, and Mr. Smith Goes to Washington to earn it’s 4th place to get here.

In 3rd place, with 22 Votes, is

The Philadelphia Story

TPS beat The Mortal Storm, The Shop Around the Corner, and the “Greatest Film of All Time” itself, Vertigo !

The Runner up to your Favorite Jimmy Stewart movie is….

It’s A Wonderful Life

IAWL passed over The Spirit of St. Louis, Bend of the River and Anatomy of a Murder to get here.

It lost by just 1 vote to our Favorite Jimmy Stewart movie, the movie we were expecting it to battle, and they DID.

Your Favorite Jimmy Stewart Movie is…

Rear Window

RW surpassed The Cheyenne Social Club, Destry Rides Again, and Harvey to get here, as expected.

Thank you for another exciting Movie Star Tournament. We can continue again in the New Year.

