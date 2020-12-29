Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!
Rules for this discussion:
All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.
Today’s person of the day is Breena Nuñez.
In the news:
–This Campaign Raised $190,000 to Save Akbar, One of L.A.’s Most Unique Queer Bars
The project of the day is Historian by Lucy Dacus.
For optional topic: What are your hopes for the next year? Be as specific or as broad as you please