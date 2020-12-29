The Creative Endeavors Thread Rings It In

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Hell of a year, huh? I wasn’t quite sure how things were gonna pan out, and I’m still a bit disappointed with the creative use, at least, I made of all the unexpected free time with with so many of us found ourselves, but by and large, creating, and consuming creative work by others, did a lot to help get me through the past several months. How did your creative work help with this year, and what are you looking forward to, if anything, in a new year (hopefully) likely to be more “normal” than this?

And, last but not least, how’s your work going?

