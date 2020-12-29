Pierre Bernard’s Day Thread (of Rage) – Dec 29th

“Pierre, are you comfortable and angry?”

“Comfortable and furious, Conan”

“Then go ahead and speak for America”

Pierre Bernard is a graphic designer and comedian, known for his appearances on Late Night With Conan O’Brien and the Tonight Show. He’s also made appearances on Stargate SG-1.

“Pierre Bernard’s Recliner of Rage” is one of my favorite iterations of the “mad as hell” rant. Like most Conan sketches, the punchline is kind of in the title.

Cowboy Bebop (and its nerve calming jazz music) later returned to Cartoon Network.

Mallomars are still sold seasonally.

For more information about Late Night with Conan O’Brien, consult your school library.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...