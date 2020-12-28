Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Dec. 28 (encore from Nov. 23, 2009)

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Patrick, a GIS coordinator from Tallahassee, Florida, has no problems with the in-laws;

Cathy, an archivist from Silver Spring, Maryland, works at Walter Reed; and

Ben, a law student from Chicago, Illinois, joined a gospel choir. Ben is a one-day champ with winnings of $20,801.

Patrick found both DDs late in DJ, but couldn’t quite get first place away from Ben, who entered FJ with $20,800 vs. $15,500 for Patrick and $6,600 for Cathy.

DD1 – $800 – CURRENT BLACK PRESIDENTS – President Laurent Gbagbo heads this country that goes by its French name most of the time (Ben won $600 from his score of $5,400 vs. $8,200 for Patrick.)

DD2 – $1,600 – WORDS OF LOVE – Virgil’s “omnia vincit amor” is translated as this (Patrick won $3,000 from his score of $11,600 vs. $16,000 for Ben.)

DD3 (video) – $1,600 – A JOURNEY THROUGH ISRAEL – This ruined fortress atop a mesa is where thousands of Israeli soldiers have taken an oath swearing that it shall not fall again (Patrick lost just $300 from his total of $15,800 vs. $16,000 for Ben.)

FJ – ODD TITLES – Gilbert & Sullivan’s “Mikado”, not Milne, gave us this hyphenated title for a pompous functionary

Only Ben was correct on FJ, adding $10,201 to win with $31,001 for a two-day total of $51,802.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one took a guess that the “fuzzy fruit” that is also a slang term meaning inform against or betray is peach.

Clue clarification dept.: A clue referred to Quebec as the Canadian province “largest in area”, but keep in mind that the territory of Nunavut is even larger.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Côte d’Ivoire (The Ivory Coast)? DD2 – What is “love conquers all”? DD3 – What is Masada? FJ – What is (Grand) Poo-bah?

