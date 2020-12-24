The Night Before Thread

One of my recent favorite Christmas comedies is The Night Before starring Joseph Gordon Levitt, Anthony Mackie, Seth Rogen, and Lizzy Caplan. My favorite character in the movie is played by Michael Shannon.

Every year, my aunt hosts a Christmas Eve party at her house. My uncles and I spend the evening sipping on boilo and playing a game called Quiet on the Set where we re-enact movie scenes and people have to guess the movie.

What are some of the Christmas Eve traditions you share with your family and friends?

Have a great evening and let us know if you see Santa Claus delivering presents at your house.

