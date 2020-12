Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! When I think of anime Christmas episodes, the first thing I think of is episode 10 of Yuri on Ice. It’s not super holiday-focused, but it does have a Christmas market, and it’s also just one of my favorite episodes of the show. What about you? Can you think of any memorable anime Christmas episodes?

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

