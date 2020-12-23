Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: book gifts. Tell your friends and family not to peek, and let us know what gifts you’re excited to be giving this year. What have you asked Santa for? Over the years, what have been your favorite gifts given or received, regardless of the time of year? Be sure to come back next week and post any surprise goodies as a high for the year.

(hat tip to Thomas the Fifth)

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

12/30: highs and lows of 2020

1/6: ring in the new for 2021

1/13: mash-ups and mixed elements

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...