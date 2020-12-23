Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Dec. 23 (encore from Sept. 27, 2007)

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Richard, a foreign affairs officer from Washington, D.C., gave his graduation speech in Latin;

Lateefah, a writer from New York, New York, rescheduled her honeymoon to be on the show; and

Kevin, an emergency room physician from Bowling Green, Ohio, sees all kinds of medical cases. Kevin is a one-day champ with winnings of $17,800.

Richard swept a TV category and was the only player with money at the first break, led by over $10K after round one and held onto his runaway into FJ at $18,300 vs. $8,000 for Lateefah and $5,200 for Kevin.

DD1 – $600 – MUSEUMS – NYC’s MoMA is the Museum of Modern Art; L.A.’s MOCA is the museum of this type of art (Richard won $1,500 from his score of $3,800 as the only non-zero player.)

DD2 – $2,000 – IT’S 1999 – Perhaps because it was there, a 1999 expedition to Mt. Everest found this man’s body, which had been frozen there for 75 years (Richard lost $3,500 from his total of $15,300 vs. $2,800 for Kevin.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ANAGRAMMED SHAKESPEAREAN CHARACTERS – A fairy: NO ROBE (Richard, with one other clue remaining and not feeling good about the category, protected his lead by betting only $500 from his score of $17,800 vs. $8,000 for Lateefah, and was correct.)

FJ – MEN OF MEDICINE – After giving birth in Paris, American Marjorie Karmel wrote “Thank You” him & co-founded an organization now named for him

Only Lateefah was correct on FJ. Richard dropped $2,000 to win with $16,300.

Triple Stumper of the day: In the “Like” category, no one knew “In all” this, the state or fact of being probable, is likelihood.

That day in Trebekistan: We had a real rarity on this episode, a comedy segment leading into commercial, as Alex was led away by the military for trying to give out “classified information”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Museum of Contemporary Art? DD2 – Who was Mallory? DD3 – Who is Oberon? FJ – Who is Lamaze?

