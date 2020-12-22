“Yule. Tide. Repeat” American Dad S17 E22

After Stan’s plan for the perfect Christmas goes terribly, tragically wrong, he’s given a magical opportunity to make things right.

This was a fun one. A Christmas take on Groundhog’s Day and Edge of Tomorrow.

Francine prepares Thanksgiving leftovers, but Stan throws them away and moves on to Christmas.

Stan takes the family to a tree lighting festival to their chagrin. They all go their own way to do their own thing and Stan’s none to happy about it. Stan drops a couple of “shit” bombs as well.

The tree ceremony turns into a disaster and Stan get stuck in a repeating 5 minute time loop. Can Stan make all well again? Let’s hope that he can pull off this Christmas miracle

Here’s a bunch of screen shots for your viewing pleasure

