A Bob Clark Christmas Thread

Did You Know – Bob Clark directed two beloved Christmas classics Black Christmas and A Christmas Story ? It wasn’t until recently that I learned that nugget of movie trivia.

Black Christmas is celebrating its 46th anniversary this year. It was released December 20th, 1974. The cult classic/slasher movie is currently free to watch on Tubi, Vudi, and Peacock. There has been debate if John Carpenter’s Halloween took some of its cues from this movie. Both have some similarities but are unique in their own ways.

A Christmas Story is one of my high school History teacher’s favorite movies of all time. He would quote it during his lessons and the class would get to watch it during the final days of school before Christmas vacation. It runs for 24 hours on TNT and TBS during Christmas Eve and Christmas and I always try to catch one viewing of it before the marathon ends.

Bob Clark also directed Porky’s and Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things. Both are classics as well. I won’t mention Baby Geniuses ( he directed that one too…ugh)

The final countdown to Christmas is on and I hope that you are doing well and staying safe.

Tell us which movie directed by Bob Clark is your favorite in the comment section below.

Have a magnificent Monday!

