The 2020 Peely Awards for the Worst in Pop Culture, Round I

Hello, all, and welcome to the 2020 Peely Awards for the Worst in Pop Culture! This annual series honors the year’s detritus and its flimsy, its incompetent and its hateful. For those of you who haven’t done this before, we have two rounds. The first involves nominating categories, not nominees themselves. The most upvoted ones (plus a few of the ones that didn’t necessarily make it but which charmed us) will be used in Round II, where we actually nominate and vote on the people, properties, and material. There are, however, six categories we will be using no matter what: worst video game, album, television season, book, film, and title for an Eric Roberts film.

2020 was a year marked with the terror and pain and drudgery of COVID-19, and that seeped into all aspects of the culture, popular and otherwise. It’s worth recognizing that context. But we can still have fun, especially since the lows of this year’s cultural output were truly dire. We had reprehensible advertisements, barely competent releases, hilariously poor choices, deeply regrettable ways of self-expression, and failures of hubris you could see from other planets. So nominate some! I’d say to try to prioritize categories that can be sustained by a lot of nominees, but imagination is what sets this kind of thing apart. And most important of all, upvote as many things as you like! In fact, upvote things you like even – especially – when they’re competing with each other! Do not take this seriously!

And if you’re having some trouble thinking of categories to suggest, why not check out previous years for some ideas?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...