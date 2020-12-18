Your Favorite Holiday Gift/Present

Last year, I posted a thread about the Toys that Made You Who You Are.

This year, the question I pose to the Avocado is –

What was your Favorite Gift /Present You Received Over the Holidays?

One Christmas morning, my brother and sister and I opened up presents with our mom and dad and we were amazed and shocked to learn we got a Nintendo Entertainment System.

My aunts and uncles came over our house to play Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda and other fun games together as a family.

Eventually, my Uncle Luke bought himself an NES system and when he would host Christmas parties with my Aunt Kay, the uncles and cousins would gather in the basement to play Super Tecmo Bowl together. It would be a fun time filled with laughter and trash talk.

I’m 38 years old and I don’t ask for a lot at Christmas time. At my age, I’m more focused on making Christmas better for others when I can. Its the small things in life that mean the most to me nowadays. It’s time spent with family and friends that matter to me today and always.

We are opening the Toybox and taking a trip down memory lane to reminisce about the gifts you received that made your holidays one to remember. Maybe it was something you wanted and thought you’d never get. Maybe it was something unexpected that made you happy cry. Maybe it was something small that had a big impact on your life.

I hope you enjoy the holidays with friends, family, and loved ones and you do it safely, if possible.

There will be more Toybox threads in 2021. Keep your eyes peeled for the next one in mid January.

