Job Rants Thread – 12/18/2020 – Working From Home XL: Holiday Party

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

I don’t know about you, my fellow Workados; but, in truth, I haven’t really been feeling the spirit of the season, as it were.

I mean, yes; the stress of the season as one gets older will often make Grinches out the best of us. And it’s not like the rest of the year hasn’t given us all cause to be a bit more cynical than usual. For someone who has, in the past, had to act as the holiday cheer pump for the rest of his family more often than not, it’s a bit of bummer to find myself on the other end of things.

In doing my job, I tend to feel it more acutely, these days. My employer, for all its’ various faults, always did right by us in one critical, yearly area: the holiday party. Usually, on this Friday, the week before Christmas, was when we’d have it; and, while not as raucous as some you might see in shows or movies, I’d like to think that for a bunch of beleaguered bureaucrats, we cut loose quite nicely.

Not this year. Indeed, I don’t even think we’re even doing so much as a Zoom call to check in. The closest I think I’ll be to festive is maybe mixing a few drinks on the clock. (Small ones, don’t worry) I’ve talked before about how, in the absence of one’s normal routine in times like this, we often try to embrace the smaller things to keep our heads clear: i.e. grabbing a coffee or snack not form your kitchen, or treating oneself to lunch, etc. Well, for us, anyway, the holiday party usually fell under the banner of “head-clearer.” For just a few hours, every year, we weren’t just a bunch of drones united in our annoyance and anger at our jobs. We were people. People who didn’t devote every minute to complaining about some customer, or work-related grievance; but people with their own lives, hobbies, jokes. We weren’t just co-workers in those moments, we were friends.

So now, you see where part of my problem lies. However, in writing this column, I think I might have inadvertently stumbled onto a solution:

Let’s make this week about more than just rants and complaints; if we can’t have a real party, let’s at least keep the memories of past ones, alive. Tell us your wildest stories of work-related revels. It doesn’t even necessarily have to be holiday-related, it can be any time that you, or your fellow workers just cut loose and actually enjoyed yourselves on the company dime. There will be plenty of time for rants, later, now’s the time for celebration!

As ever, have a safe, and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, and a great weekend. And remember: For all that this year might have taken from you, there’s one thing it could never hope to touch: Your memories. Hold onto them, tightly.





Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...