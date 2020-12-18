Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Dec. 18

Introducing today’s contestants:

Devon, a voice over actor and realtor, does a fabulous Bogart…er, Kermit;

Amanda, a behavioral genetics researcher, can fall asleep anytime, anywhere; and

Brayden, a policy intern, admires his fellow Las Vegan James. Brayden is a three-day champ with winnings of $93,800.

Amanda broke Brayden’s streak of finding ten straight DDs when she scored on DD2, then Brayden missed on a DD for the first time on DD3. Brayden still had enough to lead into FJ with $16,200 vs. $14,200 for Amanda and $1,200 for Devon.

DD1 – $800 – RUTH BADER GINSBURG – Ruth began law school at Harvard but transferred to this NYC school where she became the first female tenured professor (On the second clue, Brayden won $1,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $800 – BIOLOGY – As exhibited by many turtles, TSD is the determination of sex by this environmental factor the affects the eggs (Amanda won $3,000 from her score of $6,400 vs. $12,400 for Brayden. Against such a powerful champion, an all-in wager to take the lead should have been strongly considered.)

DD3 – $1,200 – MONEY MAKES THE WORLD GO ‘ROUND – A monetary unit called the Balboa is used in the country nicknamed “The Crossroads of the World” (Brayden lost $5,000 from his total of $16,400 vs. $11,000 for Amanda.)

FJ – INNOVATIONS – This company takes credit for inventing modern gift wrap, dating to its sale of fancy decorated envelope linings at Christmas in 1917

Only Devon was correct on FJ. Amanda chose to go with an $11,000 wager, so Brayden barely was able to hang on, dropping $12,201 to win with $3,999 for a four-day total of $97,799. A bet of $10,200 or less would have give Amanda the win when Brayden missed without having to be correct herself.

Clue selection strategy: With DD3 still remaining, Amanda took control of the board on a $1,600 clue and jumped categories to a top-row clue. Brayden then gained control, returned to the category that Amanda left and found DD3 under the category’s lone remaining clue in the middle row.

Musical miscues: The players were stumped on the performers of huge hits from the past “I Want To Know What Love Is” (Foreigner), “Takin’ It To The Streets”/”What a Fool Believes” (Doobie Brothers) and “Ride Like The Wind”/”Sailing” (Christopher Cross).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Columbia? DD2 – What is temperature? DD3 – What is Panama? FJ – What is Hallmark?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...