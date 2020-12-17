Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Dec. 17

Here are today’s contestants:

Teja, a clinical researcher, got caught in a big hurricane in a small boat;

Pamela, a lawyer, is an avid hiker; and

Brayden, a policy intern, is a big jazz fan. Brayden is a two-day champ with winnings of $66,000.

For the third time, Brayden discovered all the DDs and was correct on them, cruising into FJ with $36,400 vs. $7,000 for Teja and $2,200 for Pamela.

DD1 – $1,000 – AUTHORS & THEIR PETS – Of this author’s dogs, Charley was a good boy, & Toby, who ate the first draft for “Of Mice & Men”, was definitely a bad boy (On the third clue, Brayden won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,200 – 1800s AMERICA – In 1830 the first 13 miles of this railroad opened for service, all within Maryland (Brayden won $3,000 from his total of $13,000 vs. $3,800 for Teja.)

DD3 – $1,200 – ARCHAEOLOGISTS – William Stukeley thought this site was a druid temple when he excavated it in the 18th century (Brayden won $4,000 from his score of $24,400 vs. $5,400 for Teja.)

FJ – PLAY CHARACTERS – This title character says, “Who find my visage’s center ornament to be a thing to jest at — it is my wont — to let him taste my steel”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ as Brayden missed a wagering clue for the first time. He dropped $8,600 to win with $27,800 for a three-day total of $93,800.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could complete the podcast title about the “mysterious desert town…where every conspiracy is true”, “Welcome to Night Vale”.

Splitting the uprights: To the great relief of gridiron fans everywhere, a clue about the point value of a field goal in football was not a stand-and-stare.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Steinbeck? DD2 – What is B&O? DD3 – What is Stonehenge? FJ – Who was Cyrano de Bergerac?

