Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: It’s Secret Santa time! Who did you get from what show and what do you get them?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17TH, 2020:

Beyond The Pole: Living Under Lockdown (WEtv)

Braxton Family Values Season Seven Finale (WEtv)Dogs Of The Year (The CW)

Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020 (HBO Max)

Sesame Street: Holiday At Hooper’s (HBO Max)

The Available Wife (UMC)

The Stand (CBS All-Access)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18TH, 2020:

A Creepshow Holiday Special (Shudder)

Christmas On The Menu (Lifetime)

El Cid (Amazon)

Home For Christmas (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

On Pointe (Disney+)

Small Axe: Education (Amazon)

Sweet Home (Netflix)

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt (Amazon)

You’ll Be Home For Christmas (HGTV)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19TH, 2020:

A Christmas Exchange (Lifetime)

Baby Chimp Rescue Season Finale (BBC America)

Christmas At Rosemont (Up)

Christmas Carousel (Hallmark)

El Cid (Amazon)

Letters To Satan Claus (Syfy)

Swept Up In Christmas (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

You’ll Be Home For Christmas (HGTV)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20TH, 2020:

A Christmas Break (Lifetime)

Diana Ross: Story of Her Songs (Reelz)

Garth & Trisha Live! (CBS)Love, Lights, Hanukkah! (Hallmark)

March Of The Polar Bears (NatGeo Wild)

Project Christmas Wish (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Secrets Of Royal Travel Series Premiere (PBS)

22nd Annual A Home For The Holidays (CBS)

Unexpected Season Premiere (TLC)

Whitney Houston: Story Of Her Songs (Reelz)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 21ST, 2020:

Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You (Netflix)

Dr. Pimple Popper Season Premiere (TLC)

Let’s Make A Deal Primetime (CBS)

Spotlight On Christmas (Lifetime)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22ND, 2020:

First Christmas (OWN)

London Hughes: To Catch A D**k (Netflix)

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Netflix)

The Christmas High Note (Lifetime)

Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23RD, 2020:

Christmas At The Castle (Lifetime)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon)

The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Your Name Engraved Herein (Netflix)

