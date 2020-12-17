Comic Book Chat – Captain America’s 80th Anniversary

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Captain America’s 80th Anniversary

Captain America made his debut on December 20th, 1940.

The Sentinel of Liberty inspired a nation during World War II and still fights for truth and liberty today.

A man out of his own time he’s travelled to outer space, reverted back to a teenager, aged as a senior citizen, and was even a werewolf. Through it all, he’s been a symbol of America and a perfect example of how we should live our lives. We should all aspire to be like Steve Rogers.

Some topics for discussion for today include: your favorite run/storyline, your favorite comic cover featuring Captain America, and your favorite Cap that isn’t Steve Rogers.

Feel free to post some of your own topics for discussion in the comment section.

Today we salute the man, the myth, the legend!

Thanks for stopping by to chat

