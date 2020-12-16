Books

The Book Nook

Welcome to the Book Nook!  This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism. 

This week’s recommended discussion:  gateways to the classics.  Which books inspired you to dig into something in the canon?  Did a discussion, a class, a person inspire you to read a classic?
(hat tip to Malice Aforethought)

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone.  The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

 

upcoming topics:
12/23:  highs and lows of 2020
12/30:  ring in the new for 2021
1/6:  mash-ups and mixed elements

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.