Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.
This week’s recommended discussion: gateways to the classics. Which books inspired you to dig into something in the canon? Did a discussion, a class, a person inspire you to read a classic?
(hat tip to Malice Aforethought)
Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.
upcoming topics:
12/23: highs and lows of 2020
12/30: ring in the new for 2021
1/6: mash-ups and mixed elements
Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.