AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming Thread: The Convergence Manifesto, Part 5

This week, I’m taking a closer look at the Rune Knight Fighter from Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything. Rune Knights have learned the secret of magical runes passed down from giants and can inscribe them onto their weapons and armor for powerful magical effects. As part of taking this subclass at 3rd level, you gain proficiency with smith’s tools as well the ability to read, write, and speak the Giant language.

Starting at level 3 a Rune Carver can inscribe runes into their gear at the end of a long rest. These runes last until the next long rest, and each one must be inscribed on a weapon, shield, suit of armor, piece of jewelry, or something else that you would wear or hold. Each object can only bear one rune at a time. You start off knowing 2 runes, gaining additional runes at levels 7, 10, and 15. There are a total of 6 runes listed in Tasha’s, each one granting a passive bonus as well as an effect that can be activated once per short or long rest.

Rune Effects The Cloud Rune grants you advantage on all Sleight of Hand and Deception checks. In addition, when you or another creature within 30 feet of you is hit with an attack, you can use your reaction to transfer the effect of the attack to a different target. The attack roll doesn’t change, so you can use this to have your tank automatically soak up a hit one one of your more squishy allies without taking any damage themselves. The Fire Rune lets you double your proficiency bonus for an ability check made using a set of tools that you are proficient with. In addition you can invoke the rune when you hit a creature with an attack to summon fiery shackles. The creature takes an additional 2d6 fire damage and must make a STR save or be restrained for 1 minute. While restrained the creature will take another 2d6 fire damage at the start of each of its turns, and it can repeat the saving throw at the end of each turn to end the effect. The Frost Rune grants advantage on all Animal Handling and Intimidation checks. Invoking the rune as a bonus action grants you a +2 bonus to all STR and CON ability checks and saving throws for 10 minutes. The Stone Rune grants advantage on Insight checks as well as darkvision with a range of 120 feet. Also, you can invoke the rune as a reaction when a creature ends its turn within 30 feet of you, forcing the creature to make a WIS save. If they fail, the creature is charmed and incapacitated, and their speed is reduced to 0. The effect lasts for 1 minute, but the creature can repeat the save at the end of each of its turns. The Hill Rune grants you advantage on saving throws to resist becoming poisoned, as well as resistance to poison damage. Invoking this rune as a bonus action, also grants you resistance to bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing damage for 1 minute. The Storm Rune grants advantage on all Arcana checks, and also prevents you from being surprised. You can invoke this rune as a bonus action to enter a prophetic state for 1 minute. During this time, you can use your reaction each round to impose advantage or disadvantage on any attack roll, saving throw, or ability check made by any creature within 60 feet of you. [collapse]

Also at 3rd level, you have learned to imbue yourself with Giant’s Might. As a bonus action, you can grow to Large size for 1 minute. During that minute you also have advantage on all STR checks and saves, and you can deal 1d6 extra damage with one attack each turn. You can activate this ability a number of times equal to your proficiency bonus, and regain expended uses on a long rest.

At level 7, you can invoke a Runic Shield to protect you allies in battle. When another creature within 60 feet of you is hit with an attack, you can use your reaction to force the attacker to re-roll the attack and use the new roll instead. You can do this a number of times equal to your proficiency bonus each day.

When you reach level 10, your runic magic has permanently altered your body, granting you Great Stature. You physically grow 3d4 inches in height. In addition to this, when you use the Giant’s Might feature, the extra damage you deal increases from 1d6 to 1d8.

By 15th level you have become a Master of Runes, allowing to invoke the inscribed runes on your equip twice each, rather than just once, per short or long rest.

Finally at level 18, you can become a Runic Juggernaut. When you use Giant’s Might, your size increases to Huge instead of Large, the extra damage you deal increases to 1d10, and your reach increases by 5 feet.

Players and Characters Josephus took over as DM for a new adventure in Eberron. The newest recruits for the Clifftop Adventurer’s Guild in Sharn include: Sly, a Wildhunt Shifter Druid of the Circle of Dreams from the mysterious and exotic continent of Xen’drik (CleverGuy)

Cherri Bomb, a pink Tiefling Rogue (Waffle)

Uda Haserrea, a Summer Eladrin Paladin hailing from the Fairy Court of Thelanis (Wasp)

Petie, an Earth Genasi Ranger, who grew up in mostly Dwarvish community underground (Spiny)

Scylla, a Half-Elf Genie Patron Warlock, who a found a curious patron in a back alley market near Morgrave University (Hayes)

[collapse]

Mur'Taal and the Emerald Claw Sorry, no full recap this week! We found Mur’Taal’s chamber in the Plane of Narrative and fought him to win the right to bring his spiked chain back with us; successfully counter-ambushed a party of goblinoid slavers trying to ambush us; spent some hard-earned gold on various magical items; then boarded a lightning rail train to Karnath where we were supposed to leap from the moving rail car off a bridge while holding certain crystals that would allow us to enter the Plane of Order and retrieve our next McGuffin. Our contact on the train, though, had his pocked picked by members of the Emerald Claw terrorist group, and now we’re in the process of trying to track down the thief through train cars, interrupting a bachelorette party and letting loose a bunch of hallucinogenic toads in the process. Good times! [collapse]

