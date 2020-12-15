Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is author David Rakoff.

In the news,

New Zealand’s incoming parliament is the queerest in history, and Ricardo Menéndez March says they’re just getting started.

Tulsi Gabbard goes full TERF with her latest bill.

Conservative SCOTUS Announces Another Pro-LGBTQ+ Decision.

In project of the day, we’ll be going with the poetry collection If They Come for Us by Fatimah Asghar.

Optional Topic: The holidays are upon us once again. How will you be celebrating with your friends this year? How do you usually celebrate it?

As always, suggestions for topics are welcome.

