Greetings Avocados,

It’s my pleasure to introduce you to a great Christmas tradition that I’ve shamelessly stolen from Rock, Paper, Shotgun: playing Skeal.

Skeal is a very short game and it’s freely available to download from itch.io, but I do understand it can be a bit of a pain to download something, so I’ve embedded a YouTube playthrough below, so that everyone can experience the raw power of this game. Headphones are mandatory.

Have a great day everyone!

