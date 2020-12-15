The Creative Endeavors Thread “Curates” Its “Exposure”

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Like many of you, I post some (if not all) of my creative work on Instagram, which has actually gone far towards becoming my primary social media outlet over the past few years (Facebook itself turning into an industrial-grade hot mess over the same period as a result of both top-down “improvements” and the increasing addiction of friends and acquaintances to hot takes and context-free posts and memes, political or otherwise; the pandemic just accelerated an existing trend). I first learned of its utility in early ’17 at a drink and draw put on by my LCS; just about everyone seemed to have an Instagram presence except me, and I soon fixed that and took to it.

For almost two years, it was great; I got a lot less uneasy about showing my work in public and connected to a number of other creators whose work intrigued or inspired me. While I could be a lot better about following up the hashtags I use to investigate work that might inspire in the future, there’s still a hard core of followers whose work and opinions I value, and the communal experience of Inktober was a major annual inspiration until the recent revelations of Jake Parker’s troubling misuse of his presumptively collaborative and unmonetized brainchild.

As 2019 unfolded, it felt like the change in algorithms occasionally reported (and that I barely understood) seemed to coincide with a shrinking of the Instagram experience. I don’t know about anyone else (though I’ve heard anecdotal evidence here among other places), but it felt like everyone was getting hived off into smaller and smaller communities that worked against the idea of a transcendent collective and more towards the easily targeted consumers I increasingly reckoned were always the goal in the first place.

So I’m not sure what to make of the recent Facebook antitrust suit. Will it make things better? Worse? I can’t help but feel primed to welcome any kind of change, even admitting that I have a very limited understanding of the technical issues involved. Slate had what looks like a decent roundup of the various issues, for what it’s worth.

How’s your work going?

