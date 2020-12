With the eight days of Hanukkah currently underway, your friendly neighborhood lesbian with a Jewish girlfriend is, at LibraryLass’ own suggestion, not only wishing you all a happy Hanukkah and happy ‘nother month of Hades, but asking this: What games are you playing, what do you think of them, and what are your plans of play for over the holiday season? Have anything still on your wishlist?

