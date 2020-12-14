Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Dec. 14

Here are today’s contestants:

Jeffrey, a television editor, whose mom made sure he took the J! test;

Valerie, a career counselor, whose young son gets worn out by J!; and

Kate, a financial analyst, has thrown axes at wooden targets. Kate is a one-day champ with winnings of $5,599.

Kate made a big move on DD3 late in the game but came up just short of overtaking Valerie, who led into FJ with $20,600 vs. $19,000 for Kate and $14,600 for Jeffrey.

DD1 – $1,000 – SEZ YOU, SHAKESPEARE! (name the character) – “Here in this island we arrived; and here have I, thy schoolmaster, made thee more profit” (Jeffrey won $4,200 on a true DD as he ran the category.)

DD2 – $800 – INVENTED LANGUAGES – This 1887 language got its name from “Doctor Hopeful”, the pen name in that language of creator L.L. Zamenhof (Valerie won $3,000 from her score of $8,000 vs. $11,400 for Jeffrey.)

DD3 – $2,000 – THE FIRST NOBEL – 1901 Laureate Emil von Behring used antibodies to cure diphtheria, making him a pioneer of this -ology, coined in the same decade (On the penultimate clue of the round, Kate added $8,000 from her total of $10,200 vs. $20,600 for Valerie.)

FJ – FAMOUS PLACES – Opened in 1973, it includes the Joan Sutherland Theatre, named for the singer, & the Utzon Room, named for the architect

Only Valerie was correct on FJ, adding $17,401 to win with $38,001.

Wagering strategy: On DD3, if Kate had gone all-in, her correct response to the final clue of DJ would have given her the lead going into FJ, although it wouldn’t have changed the outcome of the game.

As for the FJ wagering, Jeffrey’s bet of $12,000 caused him to give up any chance at a possible Triple Stumper win, while Kate’s all-in wager cost her second money, and would have taken away a Triple Stumper win if Valerie had missed.

That’s before our time: Sadly, no one knew “Fast” Eddie Felton and Minnesota Fats were rivals in 1961’s “The Hustler”.

Pedantry corner: Aren’t all languages invented?

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Prospero? DD2 – What is Esperanto? DD3 – What is immunology? FJ – What is Sydney Opera House?

