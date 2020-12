We had 6 movies with 2 votes each, so I took out my post for Airport ’77, and chose your choices. But they’re all up against super big heavyweights, so spread the word!

32 Movies enter the ring, and I never realized how many Westerns Jimmy Stewart made. And I am not a Western fan myself, so I think the only one I’ve seen is Shenandoah. I prefer City Jimmy to Prairie Jimmy.

But it’s not my decision. It’s yours! Which ones will you vote for?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...