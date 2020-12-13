Flash Gordon’s 40th Anniversary Day Thread

The cult classic sci-fi movie Flash Gordon celebrated its 40th anniversary on December 5th, 2020.

HE’S THE SAVIOUR OF THE UNIVERSE!

Dr. Zarkov, Steven “Flash” Gordon, and Dale Arden travel to the planet Mongo to face off against Ming the Merciless to save the planet Earth from destruction.

The rock band Queen provided the music to this film and its easily in my Top 10 Favorite Movie Soundtracks of All Time!

FLASH AHHHHHHHHHHHH! HE’LL SAVE EVERYONE OF US!

I’m starting to think that if Richard O’Brien is involved in a movie some way, its going to end up becoming a cult classic for years to come.

I watched this movie a lot when I was a young kid and it’s a personal favorite of mine.

Still disappointed that we never got a sequel to it. When you tease The End? at the end of a movie, you know its not over by a long shot.

