Werewolves 138 – Werewolf of Interest Day 5

5:53 AM ET “I guess the question now is, do we be passive or get aggressive?”

1:17 PM ET “If I go too hard, that just makes me MORE suspicious. We’ll see how it plays out.”

1:17 PM ET “If that happens, there’s not much we can do about it without risking exposure; and we’ll have an interesting night ahead of us.”

Michael Scarn/anewholiday (XXX-XX-0126) has been eliminated. He was Fusco (Town Jailer).

1:20 PM ET “I am very pleased with how we’re looking right now.”

11:45 PM ET “The SK is going to be actively gunning for wolves right now, and there are several of us who are vulnerable.”

9:39 PM ET “Why did I just remember there’s an SK out there. Shit.”

12:38 PM ET “This game has been very weird.”

11:50 PM ET “I do what I can. Now, to spend the next 6 hours trying to sort this all out…”

011000010110111001100001011011000111100101111010011010010110111001100111

Today’s number:

XXX-XX-2172

Ralph

Records indicate he was already a number on day 1

His 3-point summary can be found there

Yes, I’m being lazy

Factions 8 persons of interest (Vanilla Town) – They have no actions except during the day. They win when all Samaritan agents (wolves) and Elias (SK) have been killed. When investigated by Finch, they will read as IRRELEVANT (Town) unless they are targeted for a night kill, in which case they’ll be RELEVANT. When investigated by Jeremy, some of them will read as NON-THREAT while others will read as DEVIANT. Their statuses will change periodically. 0 Assets (Town Roles) – When investigated by Finch, they will read as IRRELEVANT (Town), unless they are involved in a night kill. When investigated by Jeremy, they will appear as THREAT (Roled Town). Finch (Investigator) – Once a night, Finch can see if a person of interest is involved in a violent crime, be they victim or perpetrator. Results will appear as IRRELEVANT (non-involved Town) or RELEVANT (Wolf/SK/Harper/kill target/Vengeful Lover (if applicable)). Finch will get NO RESULT if he is blocked or jailed, but will still get a result even if his target is jailed or blocked. Shares a QT with Reese.

Reese (Vigilante) – Once a night, Reese can choose to kill someone. Shares a QT with Finch.

Fusco (Jailer) – Once a night, Fusco can choose someone to be kept from performing a night action and from getting killed. They can’t jail the same person on consecutive nights nor jail themselves.

Root and Shaw (Vengeful Lovers) – Root and Shaw will share a QT. If one gets killed (day or night), the other will receive a one-shot vig kill, which can be used any night afterwards. If the second lover is daykilled, they may use their vig kill to take effect immediately afterwards. If both lovers die on the same night, they will not receive a vig kill. 3 Samaritan Agents (Wolves) – Samaritan’s objective is to eliminate all threats to their plans. They win when they eliminate all Assets (town roles) and Elias (SK) and have outnumbered town. All these criteria must be met (or inevitable) in order to win. When investigated, they will read as RELEVANT , except Claire (who only reads as RELEVANT when she is targeted) . Greer (Head Wolf) – Greer decides who to kill each night. If Greer is jailed, Samaritan’s target will not be killed. If Greer is killed, the decision will pass to Martine, then Jeremy, then Claire and Zachary if necessary—jailer rules apply to each of them if/when this happens.

Jeremy, then Zachary if necessary—jailer rules apply to each of them if/when this happens. Martine (Wolf Role-Blocker) – Each night, Martine can choose one player to block them from performing a night action. She cannot target the same person two nights in a row.

Jeremy (Wolf Investigator) – Once a night, Jeremy can choose a person and see if they are a NON-THREAT (Vanilla Town), a THREAT (Roled Town), or a DEVIANT (Vanilla Town/Harper/SK).

Claire (Stealth Wolf) – When investigated by Finch, Claire will read as IRRELEVANT (Town), except in the event that she is a kill target.

Zachary (Recruited Wolf) – Winner of the event from Day 1. 1 Independent Role Harper (Survivor) – Harper does what she must to survive, whether that’s on the Machine’s side or on Samaritan’s side. If Harper is still alive at the end of the game, she will win with the winning side. However, she cannot win with Elias. When investigated by Finch, she will read as RELEVANT, regardless if she is a target or not. When investigated by Jeremy, she will read as DEVIANT.

Elias (Serial Killer) – Elias often finds killing to be a waste. But if he has to, he will take out those who stand in his way—no one else needs to die. Elias wins when all the Assets (town roles), Samaritan agents (wolves) and Harper are dead; Elias does not need to kill any Vanilla Town to win. When investigated by Finch, Elias will read as RELEVANT. When investigated by Jeremy, Elias will read as DEVIANT. If Elias dies in the first 2 days, his right hand man Anthony (selected from Vanilla Town) will take his place. However, to avenge his boss’ death, Anthony will win when everyone else is dead. [collapse]

Numbers emmelemm (XXX-XX-0836) Gramps (XXX-XX-1047) Hayes (XXX-XX-1242) raven and rose (XXX-XX-2272) Reese (Town vigilante) Cop on the Edge-ish (XXX-XX-0526) Goat (XXX-XX-0946) Dramus (XXX-XX-0637) Martine (Wolf Roleblocker) Lamb Dance (XXX-XX-1552) Lindsay (XXX-XX-1654) Malthusc (XXX-XX-1962) Claire (Stealth Wolf) hoho (XXX-XX-1346) Person of interest (Vanilla town) dw (XXX-XX-0739) Ralph (XXX-XX-2172) sic humor (XXX-XX-2374) Lovely Bones (XXX-XX-1856) Person of interest (Vanilla town) Captain Video (XXX-XX-0422) Mr. Plow (XXX-XX-2067) Shaw (Vengeful Lover) Aurora Boreanaz (XXX-XX-0228) raven and rose (XXX-XX-2272) Finch (Town Investigator) Beelzebot (XXX-XX-0323) Person of interest (Vanilla town) Louie (XXX-XX-1756) Person of interest (Vanilla town) Anewholiday (XXX-XX-0126) Fusco (Town Jailer) Grumproro (XXX-XX-1147) Root (Vengeful Lover) Tiff (XXX-XX-2484) Indy (XXX-XX-1446) Harper (Survivor) Backups 1. Dicentra [collapse]

Rules There will be two threads each day where players will vote: the regular vote thread and the number thread. Number thread: During each day, a number may come up, identifying a player that will be involved in a murder. The other players will vote on whether they believe that player is a VICTIM or PERPETRATOR.

The selected player’s alignment is NOT related to whether they are a victim or perpetrator—a wolf can be a victim, a townie can be a perpetrator, or vice versa.

The player whose number comes up will be informed in their personal QT which one they are, and therefore can’t vote in that thread (they can still vote in the regular vote thread).

If they are guessed correctly, no one will die as a result of the number thread (though they can still be killed in the regular vote thread). However, there are consequences to guessing incorrectly.

If the player is the victim and is incorrectly guessed as the perpetrator, they will die at twilight. If they are the perpetrator and are incorrectly guessed as the victim, their actual victim (whom they will select when the day begins) will be killed at twilight.

A person’s number may appear more than once, but will not appear on two consecutive days. If their number appears again, they can still be either a victim or perpetrator.

A majority in the number thread will not end the day early, nor will it prevent anyone from changing their vote in the number thread prior to twilight–only a majority in the regular vote thread will end the day early. Ties will be decided by RNG. Order of night actions: Role-blocking and jailing actions will happen first, followed by investigations and kills, in the order that allows the most actions to occur. Players are NOT allowed to EDIT COMMENTS, nor can they SCREENSHOT or QUOTE DIRECTLY FROM QT’s. Failure to comply may result in a modkill. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Sunday, December 13 at 12 PM MST/7 PM GMT.

