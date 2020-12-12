Bill Nighy(t) Thread

William Francis Nighy was born on December 12, 1949. You may remember him as Davy Jones from various Pirates of the Carribean movies, Mr. Woodhouse from the 2020 version of Emma, or one of his other bajillion film and TV roles. He’s also been on stage and radio.

What with Christmas being so close, this clip seems apt.

Coolest Wikipedia fact: “Nighy is noted for his bespoke navy suits.[29] He was listed as one of the 50 best-dressed over-50s by The Guardian in March 2013[30] and one of GQ‘s 50 best-dressed British men in 2015.” Bill is also an advocate for gender equality and names his role in Pride (2014) as one of his favorites.

