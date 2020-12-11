Werewolves 138 – Werewolf of Interest Day 4

4:53 PM ET “I am worried [he] will be in jail tonight.”

5:00 PM ET “Although…might It be better to keep him alive because don’t people usually suspect him eventually?”

5:06 PM ET “Feels like a trap, somehow…”

1:59 PM ET “Should have killed [him] when I had the chance.”

2:07 PM ET “Boom just did it”

Ben Linus/InnDEEEEED (XXX-XX-1446) has been stabbed with a knife. He was Harper (Survivor).

01001101011010010110001101101000011000010110010101101100 01000101011011010110010101110010011100110110111101101110 011001110110111101110100 011010110110100101101100011011000110010101100100 0111010001110111011010010110001101100101 0111010001101111011011100110100101100111011010000111010000101110 0100100001100101 0110010001100101011100110110010101110010011101100110010101110011 01100010011001010111010001110100011001010111001000101110

9:03 PM ET “I’m sure I’ll be there soon enough. I’ll get those numbers up.”