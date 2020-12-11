The Weekly Wrestling Thread Goes Outside the Ring

Here’s this week’s happenings.

AEW

-Omega and Callis show up on Impact, ‘paid advertisement’ by Tony and Khan

-Shaq is too big for chairs

WWE

-New NXT india brand to launch next year

-Becky Lynch gave birth

-Vince not happy with ability of wresteling of various superstars includin Keith Lee

NJPW/Impact/ROH/Indie’s

-Roh pulls several wrestlers of final battle through covid concerns

-Ethan Page out of impact (most Likely)

Stealing this from the weekly Music thread but it might be a fun idea to have a prompt for discussion starting from this week. This week’s is: What is your favorite wrestling related guest spot/appearance in something that isn’t wrestling?

As usually this topic is open for all wrestling (related) discussion so get to it!

