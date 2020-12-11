The Pits: Best in Comic Books, Comic Strips, and Web Comics 2020

Good Afternoon and Welcome to the Pits Nomination and Voting Thread for *drumroll*

The Kirby Award for Best Comic Book and The Mary Worth Award for Best Comic Strip or Web Comic

Please review the following Editor’s Note for information on how to rank your Top 10 Comic Books and your Top 10 Comic Strips or Web Comics for 2020:

Editor’s Note: Feel free to post as big or as small of a list as you would like below but please keep your lists contained to these posts and do not make your own post or fill up the OT with them. The winners will be announced alongside the other winners of The Pits the week of 12/21 and will be calculated by adding up your lists (10 points for first, 9 for second, etc. with 5 per awarded for unranked Top 10 lists). The preference is for ranked lists to aid in determining a winner, but you are not required to rank them.

Please notate Kirby Award or Mary Worth Award then add your Top Ten list underneath. This will help with the tabulation of votes.

If you need some help refreshing your memory on the comic books, comic strips, and web comics over the past year, feel free to take a look back at the Comic Strip Club and AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread.

Thanks for taking part in the 2020 PITS Awards nominations for Comic Books, Comic Strips, and Web Comics.

