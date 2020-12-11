Job Rants Thread – 12/11/2020 – Working From Home XXXIX: Personal Responsibility

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

So…Yeah, I got nothin’. To be frank, I haven’t been feeling all that well, this week; and the only real energy I have been able to summon up have been from looking forward to playing Cyberpunk 2077. Well, the game came today, it’s all installed, my drivers are updated, and my fingers still work, so…

Sorry for kind of half-assing it, this week, my little samurai. Though, to be frank, the tales you tell are by-and-large infinitely more interesting than anything I tend to come up with, so I know I’m leaving things in good hands. Silverhands, even. (sorry)

As ever, have a safe, and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: The future is yours, if you can take it.

